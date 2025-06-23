In Pics: Counting Of Votes For By-Election To 5 Seats In 4 States

The polling was largely peaceful in all five constituencies held on June 19.
Counting of votes is underway for by-election to five Assembly constituencies across four states - Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal.
The bypolls were held on June 19 for two Assembly seats in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi, and one each in Kerala's Nilambur, Punjab's Ludhiana West, and West Bengal's Kaliganj.
The polling was largely peaceful in all five constituencies on June 19, with the exception of a few isolated incidents, officials had said. Nilambur seat in Kerala had registered highest polling percentage of 73.26 % while the lowest was recorded in Ludhiana West (51.33 %) in Punjab.
