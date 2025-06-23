Advertisement
In Pics: Counting Of Votes For By-Election To 5 Seats In 4 States

The bypolls were held on June 19 for two Assembly seats in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi, and one each in Kerala's Nilambur, Punjab's Ludhiana West, and West Bengal's Kaliganj.

Read Time: 2 mins
In Pics: Counting Of Votes For By-Election To 5 Seats In 4 States
The polling was largely peaceful in all five constituencies held on June 19.

Counting of votes is underway for by-election to five Assembly constituencies across four states - Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal.

The bypolls were held on June 19 for two Assembly seats in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi, and one each in Kerala's Nilambur, Punjab's Ludhiana West, and West Bengal's Kaliganj.

The bypolls were necessitated after the deaths of the incumbent legislators in one seat each in Gujarat, West Bengal and Punjab.

Photo Credit: X/@CEOWestBengal

For two seats of Kerala and Gujarat, the bypolls were necessitated by the the resignation of two MLAs.

Photo Credit: X/@CEOWestBengal

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

Photo Credit: X/@CEOWestBengal

An aerial view of a counting station as votes are being counted for by-election to Kaliganj seat in West Bengal.

Photo Credit: X/@CEOWestBengal

Paramilitary trooper outside a counting hall in West Bengals Kaliganj.

Photo Credit: X/@CEOWestBengal

Officials and counting agents inside the counting hall as votes are being counted for by-election to 5 seats.

Photo Credit: X/@CEOWestBengal

The polling was largely peaceful in all five constituencies on June 19, with the exception of a few isolated incidents, officials had said. Nilambur seat in Kerala had registered highest polling percentage of 73.26 % while the lowest was recorded in Ludhiana West (51.33 %) in Punjab.

Election Results, By-election Results, By-election 2025 Results
