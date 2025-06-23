In Pics: Counting Of Votes For By-Election To 5 Seats In 4 States

Counting of votes is underway for by-election to five Assembly constituencies across four states - Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal.

The bypolls were held on June 19 for two Assembly seats in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi, and one each in Kerala's Nilambur, Punjab's Ludhiana West, and West Bengal's Kaliganj.

The bypolls were necessitated after the deaths of the incumbent legislators in one seat each in Gujarat, West Bengal and Punjab.

For two seats of Kerala and Gujarat, the bypolls were necessitated by the the resignation of two MLAs.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

An aerial view of a counting station as votes are being counted for by-election to Kaliganj seat in West Bengal.

Paramilitary trooper outside a counting hall in West Bengal's Kaliganj.

Officials and counting agents inside the counting hall as votes are being counted for by-election to 5 seats.

The polling was largely peaceful in all five constituencies on June 19, with the exception of a few isolated incidents, officials had said. Nilambur seat in Kerala had registered highest polling percentage of 73.26 % while the lowest was recorded in Ludhiana West (51.33 %) in Punjab.