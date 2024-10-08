Happy That People Voted For Stable Government: Mehbooba Mufti On J&K Results

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, whose People's Democratic Party is leading only on two seats compared to 44 of arch-rival National Conference, said today that she is happy that the people have voted for a stable government that will keep the BJP out of power and not delivered a split verdict.

In an interaction with the media as the trends consolidated during counting of votes, Ms Mufti said, "The people in J&K have a lot of problems and we need a strong government. I am happy people voted for a stable government and there is no scope for any tinkering with the mandate".

In Jammu and Kashmir, which is electing its government after a decade, the National Conference and Congress alliance is leading in 52 of the 90 seats - comfortably ahead of the halfway mark of 46.

The BJP is ahead in 27 seats - almost all of them in Jammu.

The National Conference is ahead on 44 of Kashmir's 47 seats, posting a steller performance not only in Kashmir Valley but also Pir Panjal and Chenab valleys.

The Congress though, has failed to do well. The party is leading in only eight of the J&K's 90 seats, that too in Kashmir Valley, riding the pro-National Conference wave. In Jammu, where it was expected to go toe to toe with the BJP, it has failed to stay ahead even on one seat.

Ms Mufti's PDP, though, expected to play kingmaker after the exit polls, is leading only on two seats. Her daughter Iltija Mufti, who made her debut in this election, has lost. Ms Mufti, though, brushed away the setback saying victory and defeat is part of the game.

"These kind of ups and downs happen. They (the people) thought that National Conference and the Congress can provide a stable govt and keep the BJP out of power," she said.

