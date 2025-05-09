"First Saw Twins Playing, Then Found Bodies": Mehbooba Mufti Breaks Down

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti broke down on Friday over the deaths of children during unprovoked firing by Pakistan, and called for political intervention to resolve the fresh tensions that have gripped India and the neighbouring country.

At a press conference in Srinagar, Ms Mufti, who is the chief of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in J&K, referred to the Pulwama (2019) and Pahalgam (2025) terror attacks and said the events brought the country on the verge of a "catastrophe".

She also expressed concerns over the military actions by India and Pakistan, saying it is often children and women who are often caught in the crossfire.

"I saw twins playing at one moment and saw their bodies soaked in blood the next. What is the fault of these children and women who are simply getting caught in the crossfire?" she said.

"It is their (children killed in firing) age to play... For how long will this go on? For how long will the people of Jammu & Kashmir, especially those living in the border areas, suffer? For how long will our mothers' laps go empty," she added, as she turned emotional and broke down briefly.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | On India-Pakistan tensions, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says, "What is the fault of the children and women that they are getting trapped in this crossfire?... Military action treats symptoms, not the root cause. It never provides a solution or peace. Both… pic.twitter.com/n6lCwYlwuj — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

Ms Mufti's remarks came hours after Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, prompting the Indian army to retaliate.

Besides, Pakistan made another bid to target military installations using drones and missiles in the Union Territory as well as Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The threats were swiftly neutralised, according to the Defence Ministry. There was no immediate information available on the casualties due to the firing or missile and drone strikes.

MEHBOOBA MUFTI CONDEMNS MILITARY ACTION

Civilians on both sides of J&K are getting killed, Ms Mufti said. "They did not start this war, it is not happening because of their will but they are paying a huge price right now," she added.

Ms Mufti condemned the military action by both sides, saying it does not ensure peace and harmony. "Pulwama and Pahalgam are two such incidents that brought the two countries on the verge of a catastrophe. If it continues like this, then there is a danger to the whole world," she said.

"Be it Kargil, Pulwama, Pahalgam or Pathankot, we have seen whenever there is a military action, it only treats symptoms, it does not treat the root cause of the problem. It doesn't bring any solution and doesn't help in maintaining permanent peace," she added.

APPEAL TO INDIA, PAK LEADERSHIP

India is emerging as a huge force in the world and the internal situation is not good in Pakistan, the former J&K Chief Minister said. "I appeal to the leadership on both sides to end this attack... I appeal to Pakistan's leadership and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised that the era of war has come to an end... If both Prime Ministers can just pick up the phone and resolve this conflict," she added.

Ms Mufti stressed that there is an urgent need for restraint. "The leadership of both the countries should make up their minds and think seriously about de-escalating the situation."

WHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY NIGHT?

Several towns in Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat sounded sirens and enforced blackouts after Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions on military infrastructure, along the entire western border. The Indian Army said the attacks were "effectively repulsed".

The developments came after India foiled similar attempts at 15 places in northern and western regions of the country.

The force is on high alert in the wake of the current hostilities between the two countries following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and India's strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation.

