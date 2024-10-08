"PM An Honourable Man, Hope He...": Omar Abdullah's Key Ask After J&K Win

J&K Assembly Election Result: NC leader Omar Abdullah spoke exclusively to NDTV.

Jammu and Kashmir will not benefit from an "antagonistic relationship" with the BJP-led central government, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah told NDTV Tuesday evening, shortly after his party and the Congress won the 2024 J&K Assembly election - the first in a decade.

Mr Abdullah - who will become Chief Minister for a second time, having already received the support of his father and party patriarch Farooq Abdullah - also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his promise and restore statehood stripped five years ago after the scrapping of Article 370.

Restoration of statehood was a key poll plank for the NC-Congress alliance.

"An Honourable PM"

"The PM is an honourable man... he promised the people of J&K statehood and I hope he lives up to that," Mr Abdullah told NDTV, playing down a suggestion this could be delayed since the BJP - as it had hoped to after the Prime Minister's announcement on statehood - did not win this election.

"Nowhere has the BJP ever said - first there will be our government and then statehood. The PM never said that. People of J&K have spoken and I hope the Prime Minister will now be magnanimous and restore statehood at the earliest," he said, referring also to a Supreme Court ruling.

"We don't call him 'honourable' Prime Minister for nothing," Mr Abdullah said.

Mr Abdullah also said the election result is a rejection of the scrapping of Article 370.

In December last year the court, while setting the Election Commission a September 30 deadline to conduct this election, also said steps should be taken to restore statehood at the earliest.

And in June this year Mr Modi, speaking days after being sworn in for a third successive term, said, "That day is not far... when Jammu and Kashmir can decide its own future as a state."

He repeated that promise at an election rally in Srinagar, saying, "We promised in Parliament that we will restore J&K's statehood and the BJP will fulfil this commitment."

Centre-J&K Relationship

On the incoming J&K government's relationship with New Delhi, Mr Abdullah said the union territory is at a crucial stage in its economic and social development, and called on the centre's support.

"I believe the new (J&K) government must have a healthy working relationship with the union government. I hope they (the BJP) realises J&K is at a very crucial stage and does not play politics."

Mr Abdullah acknowledged the need to rebuild the relationship between the BJP and J&K, particularly the Kashmir region that voted overwhelmingly against the saffron party. He also red-flagged the difficult relationship with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, whose expected nomination of five members to the J&K Assembly drew scathing criticism from the NC and other parties.

He also called on Mr Sinha to play his part in the repair of ties.

"There is a need for some relationship building... there is currently no relation between the incumbent and the Governor. J&K will not benefit if the LG decides to be antagonistic..."

Consequent to that discussion, Mr Abdullah also highlighted a key challenge for the new government - "to give a sense of the ownership to voters from Jammu... who did not vote for the NC-Congress".

"I believe, when statehood is restored, the government must also move to restore the legislative council. We must give representation to all," he said, including Kashmiri Pandits in his appeal.

"Reason To Smile"

On the overall result - the NC won 42 seats - Mr Abdullah declared, "There is ample reason to smile. We have done well... better than we expected..." and congratulated party leaders and workers.

"I am grateful for every seat we have... yes, we could be greedy and say 'we want 10 more... 15 more. But we got these number of seats and we are thankful for each," he said.

Mr Abdullah also hit out, again, at exit pollsters who predicted a hung Assembly.

Omar Abdullah also had reason to smile for his own election results; he contested and won the Budgam and Ganderbal Assembly seats, each by significant margins. This comes after a setback in the Lok Sabha election, in which he lost Baramulla - by over two lakh votes - to 'engineer' Rashid.

"Baramulla was an aberration and I have proven it. This wasn't an easy campaign... for me, personally, it was a difficult election as it came on the back of a defeat," he said.

"People Have Expectations"

Looking forward, Mr Abdullah said, "The burden of expectations is something we have come to realise over the course of years. The people have expectations and we have to deliver."

"Some things - the reference was to restoration of statehood - we will start work on immediately."

There are people who may have voted for the National Conference for the first time, he also pointed out, emphasising, "It is our responsibility to live up to their expectations."

Will He Be Chief Minister?

Earlier today NC boss Farooq Abdullah declared "Omar Abdullah banega Chief Minister".

Speaking to NDTV Omar Abdullah played down any assumption of that sort, saying the legislative party would take that decision and said, 'doctor saab', referring to his father, was "very kind".

On Congress' Diminished Role

The NC will head the new J&K government but much of the post-poll analysis will also focus on the Congress' dismal showing. In the 2014 election the party won 12 seats. This time it got only six.

Mr Abdullah, however, refrained from commenting on his ally's performance or offering advice, saying only that the Congress has "a number of reasons to do soul-searching", particularly with elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand still to come this year, and Delhi voting early next year.

"It is not for me to advise the Congress. It is for them to take stock for what happened. They have people who can analyse and take corrective measures," he said.

