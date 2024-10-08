Election Results 2024 LIVE: Who Will Win Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir? Counting Today

Elections Results 2024 Live: Votes will be counted for all 90 seats each in Haryana and J&K (File)

Votes will be counted today for the assembly elections in Haryana - where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a straight third term - and Jammu and Kashmir, which voted in an assembly election after 10 years. It is a largely bipolar contest between the BJP and the Congress in Haryana, where the polling for the 90 seats was held on October 5. Several exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Congress in the state.

In Jammu and Kashmir, which voted in three phases (September 18, September 25, and October 1) and also has 90 assembly constituencies, the main fight is among the BJP, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the alliance of Congress and National Conference (NC).

J&K voted in its first assembly elections since 2014, first as a Union Territory and first after the removal of Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state special status. Statehood has been a major issue in the elections and its restoration has been promised by the BJP, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other parties that can play a key role in Jammu and Kashmir, where exit polls have predicted a hung house, are People's Conference, Democratic Progressive Azad Party and Apni Party.

Here are live updates on Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir election results:

Oct 08, 2024 06:34 (IST) J&K Election Results: 873 candidates fighting on 90 seats

As many as 873 candidates are vying for a seat in the 90-member house in Jammu and Kashmir.

Oct 08, 2024 06:33 (IST) Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Three-tier security in place for counting

According to Election Commission officials, a three-tier security set up has been put in place at all the counting centres in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 90 seats in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region, 24 voted in the first phase, 26 in the second and 40 in the third.

Oct 08, 2024 06:24 (IST) Haryana Election Results: Fate of 1,031 candidates to be decided today

A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, are in the fray on Haryana's 90 constituencies.

Oct 08, 2024 06:23 (IST) Assembly Election Results Live: Postal ballots to be counted first, followed by EVMs

Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after 30 minutes.

Oct 08, 2024 06:19 (IST) Haryana Election Results: 93 counting centres set up for 90 seats

As many as 93 counting centres have been set up for 90 assembly constituencies in 22 districts of Haryana

Two counting centres each have been set up for the Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi assembly constituencies, while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining 87 assembly constituencies. To monitor the counting process, 90 counting observers also have been appointed by the Election Commission.

Oct 08, 2024 06:11 (IST) Election Results 2024 LIVE: Who will win Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir? Counting to begin shortly

Votes will shortly be counted for the

The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8 am. Votes will shortly be counted for the assembly elections in Haryana - where the BJP is eyeing a straight third term - and Jammu and Kashmir, which voted in an assembly election after a gap of 10 years.

Oct 07, 2024 20:48 (IST) Haryana Election Eesults: Buzz over Congress' Haryana chief minister pick

Ahead of the Haryana assembly poll results, the issue of chief minister-ship has taken centre stage in the Congres. The party gave the former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda a free hand in finalising majority candidates and formulating election strategy, but another heavyweight and Dalit leader Kumari Selja has thrown her hat in the ring, queering the pitch for the Jat stalwart.

Ms Selja, the Lok Sabha MP, has publicly staked claim to the chief minister's post and said the high command will take the final call on who will lead the state should the party win tomorrow.

Oct 07, 2024 20:16 (IST) Jammu and Kashmir Elections Result: BJP, Congress aim to form new government

J&K voted in its first assembly elections since 2014, first as a Union Territory and first after the removal of Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state special status. Other parties that can play a key role in Jammu and Kashmir, where exit polls have predicted a hung house, are People's Conference, Democratic Progressive Azad Party and Apni Party.

Oct 07, 2024 20:14 (IST) Haryana Election Results: Main fight is between BJP and Congress

In Haryana assembly elections, it is a largely bipolar contest between the BJP and the Congress. While the BJP is eyeing a third straight term, Congress is aiming to make a comeback. Several exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Congress in the state.