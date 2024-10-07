Haryana And Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Poll Results 2024: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch

Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election Result 2024: Votes will be counted today

It's result day. Votes for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir polls will be counted today. Exit polls have predicted a sweeping win for the Congress in Haryana, adding that the National Conference-Congress alliance will emerge as the largest party in Jammu and Kashmir.

If the exit polls predictions hold true, it will be a big setback for the BJP since the losses in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Warning: The exit polls do not always get it right. They have been way off the mark in the past. The most recent example being the general elections.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday exuded confidence in forming a government "alone", saying, they have "all the arrangements."

The single-phase polling for 90 Assembly Constituencies in Haryana concluded peacefully on Saturday across more than 20,000 polling stations and recorded a final voter turnout of 65.65 percent.

Omar Abdullah on Saturday dismissed the exit poll results for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and said only the numbers coming out at the end of counting on October 8 will matter.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, first in nearly a decade, were held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1.

Assembly Poll Results 2024: Date And Time

TV channels and websites will broadcast assembly poll results on October 8 from 8 am.

Where To Watch Exit Poll Results

You can watch the live coverage of the 2024 assembly elections on the NDTV news channel. You can also watch the live-stream of the election results on NDTV's YouTube channel and catch the live updates on NDTV.com.

The counting trends and results, based on the data entered by RO/ARO across all the seats, will be available on the official website of the Election Commission at results.eci.gov.in. People can also check results on the Voter Helpline App, available for both iOS and Android mobile users.

The Helpline App can be downloaded from the Apple Play Store or the Google Play Store.