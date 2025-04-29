Video: Pro-Khalistan Jagmeet Singh Breaks Down After Crushing Canada Defeat

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's NDP, conceded his seat in Burnaby Central and announced his resignation following the loss. He expressed gratitude to supporters and reflected on sacrifices in politics.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) and a known pro-Khalistan figure in Canadian politics, conceded the loss of his seat in Burnaby Central and announced he will step down from his party position as soon as an interim leader can be appointed.

Singh took the stage at his campaign headquarters in Burnaby early on Tuesday night and thanked his supporters and his family at the NDP election party. He also congratulated Liberal leader Mark Carney on his victory. During his concession speech, Singh choked back tears numerous times as he spoke about his love for the NDP and the hope for the future.

"Thank you and all of you in this room, you guys poured your heart into this. Thank you so much for everything you've done. You're amazing," he said.

"I know this night is a disappointing night for New Democrats. We had really good candidates that lost tonight. I know how hard you worked. I spent time with you. You're amazing. I'm so sorry you're not gonna be able to represent your communities. I know you're going to continue to fight for them," Singh added.

Singh has conceded his seat-- Burnaby Central-- in the House of Commons, one he's held since 2019, coming in third. The seat, formerly called Burnaby South, was affected by redistribution ahead of this election.

The NDP leader reflected that choosing to commit one's life to politics comes with some sacrifice, "but we choose this life because of the chance to change the country you love for the better.

"We may lose sometimes, and those losses hurt," he said as he paused to hold back tears.

I'm so thankful to my family. You can't do this work without great people, and you can't do this without a great family supporting you. So, thank you to my family.

Singh's NDP, which is projected to win just 7 seats, lost its official status, failing to secure the 12 seats necessary.