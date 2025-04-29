"Disappointed": Pro-Khalistan Jagmeet Singh Loses Canada Polls, Resigns

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has resigned after losing the Burnaby Central seat in Canada elections. Singh's party also faced a decline and was set to lose its national status.

New Democratic Party (NDP) chief Jagmeet Singh, known to be a pro-Khalistan leader, on Tuesday resigned after he failed to retain his seat in the Canada elections, which saw Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals retaining power but falling short of a majority government.

Singh, who was eyeing his third win, lost the Burnaby Central seat in British Columbia to a Liberal candidate, Wade Chang. While Singh received about 27 per cent of the votes, Chang secured more than 40 per cent of the votes.

His party also saw a major decline and was set to lose its national status, which requires parties to secure at least 12 seats.

"I know this night is disappointing for New Democrats. But we are only defeated when we believe those that tell us we can never dream of a better Canada," Singh, who became the party leader in 2017, wrote in a series of posts on X.

The 46-year-old said he was "disappointed" that the NDP could not win more seats.

"But I am not disappointed in our movement. I am hopeful for our party," he added.

"I KNOW that we will always choose hope over fear. New Democrats built this country. We have built the best of Canada. And we aren't going anywhere," he said.

He said he has often spoken of a lesson his mother shared with him - the Sikh teaching of "Chardi Kala", which means "rising spirits".

"Optimism over struggle. This is the spirit I carry tonight," he said.

Mark Carney's Liberals Win Canada Election

The public broadcaster CBC and other outlets have projected that Prime Minister Mark Carney-led Liberals would form Canada's next government. It, however, was not yet clear if they would hold a majority in parliament.

The Liberals were leading or elected in 164 electoral districts, known as seats, followed by the Conservatives with 147. Votes are still being counted.

The Liberals, who are the last party to win four consecutive elections in Canada, needed to secure 172 of the House of Commons' seats for a majority that would allow them to govern without support from a smaller party.

Carney, who had never held elected office and replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister last month amid US President Donald Trump's tariff war, previously served as central bank governor in both Canada and Britain.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre fell short of becoming prime minister, but his party was on track to form a strong opposition.

