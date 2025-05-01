Canada Election 2025: 22 Punjab-Origin Candidates Elected As Canadian MPs

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The 2025 Canadian federal elections saw a record 22 Punjabi-origin candidates elected to the House of Commons, comprising over 6% of Parliament. Notable wins included Ruby Sahota and Anita Anand, while NDP leader Jagmeet Singh lost his seat.

The 2025 Canadian federal elections have marked a historic milestone for the Punjabi community, with a record 22 candidates of Punjabi origin securing seats in the House of Commons. This impressive representation accounts for over 6% of Canada's parliament, showcasing the growing influence of the Punjabi diaspora in the country's politics.

In Brampton, a city known for its strong Punjabi presence, the election results were particularly noteworthy. Five constituencies in Brampton featured candidates with Punjabi names, with both the Liberal and Conservative parties claiming wins. Ruby Sahota, a Liberal, defeated Amandeep Judge, a Conservative, in Brampton North, while Maninder Siddhu, a Liberal, beat Bob Dosanjh, a Conservative, in Brampton East. However, not all Liberal candidates emerged victorious, as Sukhdeep Kang, a Conservative, flipped Brampton South by defeating Sonia Siddhu, a Liberal.

Beyond Brampton, other Punjabi Canadian politicians made significant wins. Anita Anand, a former innovation minister, retained her seat in Oakville East, while Bardish Chagger, a veteran politician known for her work on diversity and inclusion, secured a win in Waterloo. Other Liberal winners included Anju Dhillon, Sukh Dhaliwal, Randeep Sarai, and Param Bains. The Conservative Party also saw success with candidates of Punjabi origin, including Jasraj Hallan, Dalwinder Gill, Amanpreet Gill, Arpan Khanna, Tim Uppal, Parm Gill, Sukhman Gill, Jagsharan Singh Mahal and Harb Gill.

However, not all prominent Punjabi politicians fared well. Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), lost his seat in Burnaby Central, finishing third and subsequently resigning as NDP president. This unexpected outcome has sent shockwaves through Canada's political landscape.

The success of Punjabi Canadians in the 2025 elections reflects the growing clout of the Indian diaspora, particularly the Punjabi Sikh community, in shaping policies in one of the world's most progressive democracies.

