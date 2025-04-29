Canada Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Mark Carney-led Liberal party won Canada's election on Monday, according to local media projections. The public broadcaster CBC and CTV News both projected the Liberals would form Canada's next government, but it was not yet clear if they would hold a majority in parliament. Liberals got a fourth consecutive term--a rarity in Canadian politics-- after Carney convinced voters that his experience managing economic crises prepared him to confront US President Donald Trump.

The American President's trade war and threats to annexe Canada, which he renewed in an election day social media post, outraged Canadians and made dealing with the United States a top campaign issue. Carney, 60, who had never held elected office and only replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister last month, anchored his campaign on an anti-Trump message.

He previously served as central bank governor in both Britain and Canada and persuaded voters that his global financial experience has prepared him to guide Canada through a trade war. Carney has promised to expand overseas trading relations to curb Canada's reliance on the United States.

Trudeau's departure was also crucial to the Liberal win, which capped one of the most dramatic turnarounds in Canadian political history.

