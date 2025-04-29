Canada Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Mark Carney-led Liberal party won Canada's election on Monday, according to local media projections. The public broadcaster CBC and CTV News both projected the Liberals would form Canada's next government, but it was not yet clear if they would hold a majority in parliament. Liberals got a fourth consecutive term--a rarity in Canadian politics-- after Carney convinced voters that his experience managing economic crises prepared him to confront US President Donald Trump.
The American President's trade war and threats to annexe Canada, which he renewed in an election day social media post, outraged Canadians and made dealing with the United States a top campaign issue. Carney, 60, who had never held elected office and only replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister last month, anchored his campaign on an anti-Trump message.
He previously served as central bank governor in both Britain and Canada and persuaded voters that his global financial experience has prepared him to guide Canada through a trade war. Carney has promised to expand overseas trading relations to curb Canada's reliance on the United States.
Trudeau's departure was also crucial to the Liberal win, which capped one of the most dramatic turnarounds in Canadian political history.
Follow LIVE Updates Here:
CAnada Election Live Updates: Liberals On Victory Path As Mark Carney's Party Wins 124 Seats
Per CTV's latest projections, Liberals have won 124 seats and are leading in 36 others. Meanwhile, Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives have won 120 seats and are leading in 31 others. Yves-François Blanchet-led Bloc Québécois has also won 21 seats and are leading on two seats while Jagmeet Singh's NDP has won two seat and ahead in six others.
Meet Jagmeet Singh, Whose Impact On Canada Polls Can No Longer Be Ignored
Jagmeet Singh is once again on the ballot, pushing bold promises, a progressive agenda, and the hope that Canadians are ready for more than just the usual political dance.
Canada Election Results LIVE: How Votes Are Counted?
In Canada, the federal election officials count ballots by hand in the presence of witnesses. These witnesses are generally campaign or party representatives.
The ballots cast on the election day in person are counted at the same polling station after polls close. Ballots cast in person before election day and mail ballots are counted at that district's local Elections Canada office.
Ballots from prisoners, troops, Canadians living overseas and those who live in Canada but outside their home district--are counted at a centralised Elections Canada facility in Ottawa.
Who Is Yves-Francois Blanchet, The Quebec Voice In Canadian Polls
In the lead-up to the April 28 Canadian federal elections, all eyes are once again on Quebec - a province with a unique political identity and the power to sway the national balance of power.
Canada Elections 2025: Possible Outcomes If No Party Wins A Majority
Canada will go to polls on April 28 in what's a tight race between the Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, and the Conservative Party, headed by Pierre Poilievre.
Canada Election Results LIVE: How Many Seats Does A Party Need For Majority Government
There are 343 federal ridings - also called constituencies or electoral districts -across Canada. Each has a corresponding seat in the lower chamber-- the House of Commons. All seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs during the election. For a parliamentary majority, any party need to win at least 172 seats.
Canada Election Results LIVE: How Many Seats Does A Party Need For Majority Government
There are 343 federal ridings - also called constituencies or electoral districts -across Canada. Each has a corresponding seat in the lower chamber-- the House of Commons. All seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs during the election. For a parliamentary majority, any party need to win at least 172 seats.
Canada Results LIVE: Where Parties Sand Now
Per CBC's latest projections, Liberals have won 119 seats and are leading in 43 others. Meanwhile, Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives have won 111 seats and are leading in 38 others. Yves-François Blanchet-led Bloc Québécois has also won 19 seats and are leading on four seats while Jagmeet Singh's NDP has won three seat and ahead in 5 others.
Canada Results LIVE: Mark Carney Projected To Win His Seat In Nepean
Prime Minister Mark Carney is projected to win his seat in Nepean.
Canada Election Results LIVE: Yves-Francois Blanchet Likely To Retain Seat In Beloeil-Chambly
CBC News is projecting that Yves-Francois Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Quebecois, will hold on to his seat in Quebec's Beloeil-Chambly.
Canada Results LIVE: Mark Carney's Liberals Win Canada Polls
Per CTV's latest projections, Liberals have won 108 seats and are leading in 54 others. Meanwhile, Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives have won 102 seats and are leading in 44 others. Yves-François Blanchet-led Bloc Québécois has also won 18 seats and are also leading on seven seats while Jagmeet Singh's NDP has won one seat while it's ahead on 8 seat.
Mark Carney's Liberals Projected To Form Minority Government In Canada
Canadians voted on Monday (local time) to choose their next Prime Minister to confront America's trade war and annexation threats, which US President Donald Trump renewed in an election day message that drew immediate rebukes.