Canada Elections 2025: Liberals' Projected Win Sparks Meme Fest

Canada Elections 2025: The users are poking fun at the Conservatives on X and celebrating the Liberals' win.

Liberals are on course to get a fourth consecutive term in power.

They were down and out a few months ago. Their leader, Justin Trudeau, resigned, and the Liberals reposed their faith in Mark Carney, who called a snap election. Cut to April 29, the Liberals are on course to get a fourth consecutive term in power, according to initial projections.  

The Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, were neck-and-neck with their Liberal counterparts for most of the election but their campaign ran out of steam in the last phase.

On social media, people are poking fun at the Conservatives and celebrating the Liberals' win.

One user shared a funny GIF with the caption, "Watching conservatives cry and throw up on here... we're so back."

Another said, "How I'm gonna sleep tonight knowing that Pierre Poilievre lost and my rights and my friends rights are not gonna be revoke."

"Omg i don't have to live under Pierre Poilievre as prime minister. Liberal government here we come."

This user, a Liberal supporter, said: "There will be NO Conservative Prime Minister in Canada! There will be a Liberal Prime Minister Carney! CANADA, leading the world in democracy. Feel proud, Canada."

Here are some more reactions:

Mark Carney, who took over the party's leadership following Justin Trudeau's resignation, called for early elections to gain support from the public.

This came after US President Donald Trump introduced aggressive trade policies and made controversial remarks about Canada. He said the country should become the 51st state of the US.

Trump also imposed heavy tariffs on Canadian goods, particularly automobiles, steel and aluminium, as part of his "America First" policy. 

