How Mark Carney's Government Plans To Change Canada's Immigration Policies

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Canada's Liberal Party won the 2025 elections, with Mark Carney as PM. The new immigration platform aims to stabilise residency levels, reduce temporary residents, increase francophone immigration, enhance border enforcement, and modernise processing systems.

Canada's Liberal Party has emerged victorious in the 2025 federal elections, paving the way for Mark Carney to become the country's next Prime Minister. As the party prepares to form a new government, its immigration platform is set to bring significant changes to the country's policies. The Liberals aim to stabilise Canada's immigration system by adjusting both permanent and temporary resident levels, addressing concerns about the strain on housing and public services, per CIC News.



The party's platform acknowledges that the previous government's immigration policies allowed levels to rise at an "unsustainable" pace. To address this, the Liberals propose stabilising permanent admissions at less than 1% of Canada's population annually beyond 2027. Notably, the current Immigration Levels Plan already targets numbers below this threshold, with permanent resident targets set at 395,000 in 2025, 380,000 in 2026, and 365,000 in 2027.

Temporary resident levels have also come under scrutiny, with the Liberals aiming to reduce the number of temporary residents to below 5% of the population by the end of 2027. This goal would be achieved through temporary residents transitioning to permanent status or leaving Canada as their permits expire. The party's leader, Mark Carney, emphasised the need for caution, stating that "immigration caps will remain in place until we've expanded housing, and we've reabsorbed the levels of immigration that have happened in our country (during the pandemic)."

The Liberals' platform also includes plans to increase francophone immigration outside Quebec to 12% by 2029, exceeding the current federal targets of 8.5% in 2025, 9.5% in 2026, and 10% in 2027. This initiative aims to strengthen French-speaking communities across Canada. To support the economy, the party proposes updating the Global Skills Strategy program to help Canadian employers attract international talent through fast-track work permit processing.

Furthermore, the Liberals promise to modernise the immigration system by leveraging digital tools to reduce processing delays and clear backlogs. They also commit to providing legal aid to asylum seekers and refugees, ensuring timely access to legal advice, and removing failed claimants after due process has been completed. The party's platform additionally outlines plans to enhance border enforcement, tighten visa screening processes, and collaborate with the government of Quebec to manage immigration.

As the Liberal Party prepares to implement these changes, Canada's immigration landscape is poised for a significant shift.

