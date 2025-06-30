Canada To Bring New Permanent Residency Route: What We Know So Far

In a move to strengthen its economic immigration framework, Canada is planning to launch a new permanent pathway to residency in 2025, building on the success of the existing Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP). The programme aims to offer a stable route to skilled refugees and displaced individuals to live and work in the country, according to a report by CIC News.

The announcement about the launch of the new programme was part of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's (IRCC) annual plan for 2025-2026. The Mark Carney government has said the new programme will be launched before the EMPP expires on December 31, 2025, but has not announced the programme structure or the eligibility criteria.

The EMPP was launched in 2018, and to date, nearly 970 individuals have settled in Canada under this initiative, according to official data as of March 2025.

Other Initiatives Under IRCC's 2015-26 Programme

IRCC said Canada is also planning to create a new foreign labour stream and a type of work permit for the agriculture and fish processing sector.

In a good move for students, including Indians, seeking to study in Canada, IRCC is planning to establish a framework for updating the field of study requirements for post-graduation work permits (PGWPs).

Canada also wants to change the eligibility requirements for spousal open work permits (SOWPs) issued to spouses of foreign workers and international students. The details regarding the new requirements are not known yet.

The IRCC also reaffirmed its commitment to prioritise permanent residency for healthcare workers, trades workers, education workers, and French speakers under Express Entry's category-based selection.

Priority will also be given to temporary residents already in Canada for PR admissions, with an aim of at least 40 per cent of PR admissions coming from temporary residents (TRs) already in Canada.

Canada also plans to speed up the processing of family sponsorship applications for family members living outside Canada.

Indian In Canada

India was the leading source country for temporary residence in Canada in the first three months of 2025. Per IRCC's latest data, in the first quarter of 2025, Ottawa approved 834,010 temporary resident applications and extensions, including study permits, work permits, and visitor visas.

Of these, Indians accounted for 382,055 or 45.8 per cent of total approvals, driven by students and skilled workers seeking opportunities in Canada's tech and healthcare sectors.

