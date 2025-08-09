10 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Sent Back From Assam

As part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration, Assam Police on Friday sent back 10 Bangladeshi infiltrators from the Sribhumi area in Karimganj district along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to officials, the individuals were intercepted while attempting to cross the border illegally into Assam. After verification, they were immediately repatriated across the border.

Police sources confirmed that such attempts are part of a larger pattern aimed at altering the demographic balance of the state — a development the government has vowed will not be tolerated.

Assam Police data reveals that in the past six months alone, over 215 cases of illegal infiltration have been detected across various border sectors, resulting in hundreds of individuals being apprehended or pushed back.

Last month in July, at least 8 Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Assam's Bongaigaon on suspicion of illegal border crossing and lack of valid documents.