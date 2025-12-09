12-Hour Bandh In Arunachal Pradesh Today Against Illegal Immigrants

Three local organisations in Arunachal Pradesh called a 12-hour bandh in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Tuesday, demanding the removal of a masjid and deportation of alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the state.

The bandh has been jointly declared by the Indigenous Youth Force of Arunachal (IYFA), the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), and the All Naharlagun Youth Organisation (ANYO) over three key demands - Removal of the Capital Jama Masjid in Naharlagun, imposition of a total ban on weekly markets in the Capital Region and deportation of individuals claimed to be illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Addressing the media, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Law & Order, Chukhu Apa said that "adequate security arrangements have been put in place" to ensure peace and prevent any disruption during the bandh, which will be observed from 5 am to 5 pm.

The IGP urged bandh supporters to maintain restraint and exercise their rights through democratic means. He also warned that strict police action would be taken against anyone attempting to take the law into their own hands. "We will not tolerate unlawful activities or any form of coercion during the bandh," he said. The bandh was called on December 9, even as the district administration declared the shutdown "illegal and unlawful".

Local civil bodies have appealed to the organisations to reconsider the bandh, citing election timings and the hardships faced by citizens.

APIYO President Taro Sonam Liyak had earlier announced that no untoward incidents have been reported from Itanagar so far, as the three organisations decided to proceed with the first phase of the 12-hour bandh starting 5:00 am today.

The organisations said that their issues have been raised since October 6, but the government has taken no action. They said the government had promised a meeting on December 5, but that did not take place. An earlier bandh planned for November 25 was postponed due to festivals and sports events.

According to the organisations, their demands were submitted to several government offices, including the Chief Minister's Office, but no response has been received. They emphasised that this is not only an APIYO bandh but a public and indigenous bandh call, and they appealed for support from the public, transport unions, and business communities.

The organisations have listed several concerns, including the removal of illegal construction of masjid, panja khana, action against unauthorised settlements, and closure of the daily market.

Essential services such as ambulances, milk supply, and students appearing for examinations will be exempt. Students are requested to carry their ID cards.

The groups said that if any untoward incident occurs during the bandh, the government should be held responsible.