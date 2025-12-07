US Rolls Out $5,000 Penalty For Migrants Caught After Illegal Entry

US immigration authorities have begun collecting a $5,000 apprehension fee from undocumented immigrants aged 14 and above. The penalty is approved under US President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

What Is The $5,000 Apprehension Fee?

The fee is a mandatory charge imposed on anyone 14 or older who is apprehended after crossing into the US without authorisation.

US Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks announced this on X, saying, “This message applies to all illegal aliens regardless of where they entered, how long they've been in the US, their current location, or any ongoing immigration proceedings.”

Under 8 USC §1815, all illegal aliens age 14 or older who entered the United States without inspection will be assessed a $5,000 apprehension fee.

In addition, violations under 8 USC §2339 and 8 USC §1324 will also apply.



The fee is applied at the moment of arrest, not after a court ruling.

What The Law Says

The policy is grounded in 8 USC 1815, which requires individuals who entered the United States without inspection to pay the fee upon apprehension. Related penalties under 8 USC 2339 and 1324 may also be applied depending on circumstances.

Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act has also funded large-scale immigration enforcement initiatives.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a $1,000 charge was implemented in September.

Individuals who do not pay the current $5,000 will accumulate “a debt owed to the US government,” which DHS says may block them from legally entering the country in the future.

Who Must Pay The Fee?

The fee applies to:

Anyone 14 years or older,

Arrested after entering without authorisation,

Considered inadmissible under immigration law.

The rule applies nationwide, not only at the border. It does not matter where someone crossed, how long they've lived in the US, or whether they already have active immigration cases.

What Happens If You Don't Pay?

If an individual does not or cannot pay the $5,000, the amount becomes official debt to the US government, and may bar the person from obtaining legal entry or immigration benefits in the future. DHS says the penalty will remain on record unless settled.

This comes at a time when border arrests have plunged to levels not seen in decades. DHS reported that Border Patrol made about 7,300 arrests along the Mexican border in November, slightly down from October and the lowest monthly figure since the 1960s. To compensate, federal agents have expanded operations inside the US, including in Los Angeles and Chicago, where arrests have been made in places like car washes, Home Depot parking lots, store lots and public spaces.