Justin Trudeau Was Missing During Canada Elections. How It Helped Liberals

For nearly a decade, Justin Trudeau was at the heart of Canadian politics - until he quietly faded from the scene, much to the relief of his Liberal Party colleagues. After announcing his resignation as the prime minister in January, Trudeau has kept a low profile. His departure paved the way for a fresh leadership under Mark Carney, and Liberal candidates on the election trail have been grateful for it.

"He's all we'd be talking about," Liberal candidate Rob Oliphant was quoted as saying by Politico about Mr Trudeau, highlighting how his presence, had he stayed on, might have overshadowed the campaign.

Since stepping down, the former Canadian Prime Minister has been living a private life, reportedly renting a home in Ottawa.

His only media appearance came in a pre-recorded interview for PBS's 'Canada Files,' aired days before he officially left office. In that interview, Mr Trudeau expressed happiness with his decision to step back.

"I'm feeling serene about everything that I got done. I'm feeling excited about being able to spend more time with my kids, excited about, you know, looking for other ways to contribute," he said. He added, "But I think I had a good run, and I'm feeling good about it, and glad to be handing off a party that's healthy, to a strong leader that is going to keep fighting for the things that matter."

For many Liberals, his absence was crucial in rekindling voter enthusiasm. Just three-and-half months ago, the Liberal Party was staring at a 25-point gap behind the opposition Conservatives in public opinion polls. After nearly a decade in government and grappling with his declining popularity, the Liberals appeared headed for an inevitable loss then, according to a report in ABC News.

Mark Carney, who officially became prime minister on March 14, moved quickly to reshape the party's image. Casting off several Trudeau-era policies, Mr Carney sought to present himself as a leader focused on economic resilience.

Despite lagging behind three months ago, now, the Liberal Party is set for victory in the election. According to the ABC News report, analysts believe that US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs on Canadian goods have unexpectedly boosted support for the current government.

While Conservatives have attempted to link Mr Carney to his predecessor, portraying him as merely an extension of Mr Trudeau's legacy, Liberal supporters have shown little appetite for that narrative. An exclusive poll by Focaldata for Politico showed that 46 per cent of those surveyed viewed Mr Carney offering a distinct break from Trudeau's leadership style.

With Mr Trudeau out of the frame and Mr Carney commanding the stage, the Liberals are on their way to a fourth consecutive term in office.

Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party, which at one point looked poised to replace the Liberals, will once again sit in the opposition. Mr Poilievre has also come under massive criticism for what many called "blowing up" a 25-point lead.