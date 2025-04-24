Election 2025: Who Is Kim Campbell, Canada's First Woman Prime Minister

As Canada prepares for the 2025 federal elections, one name stands out in the country's political history - Kim Campbell. She holds the distinction of being Canada's first, and so far only, female Prime Minister. She held the country's top office for 132 days in 1993, during a crucial transition period.

Who Is Kim Campbell?

Kim Campbell was born on March 10, 1947, in Port Alberni, British Columbia. Before entering politics, she studied political science and law.

She first served in the British Columbia legislature and later moved to federal politics as a Member of Parliament in 1988 with the Progressive Conservative Party.

In Ottawa, she served as Minister of Justice and later as Minister of National Defence - the first woman to hold both positions.

In 1993, following Brian Mulroney's resignation, Campbell won the party leadership and became Prime Minister on June 25. Her time in office lasted 132 days.

After her time in office, Campbell remained active in public life. In 1994, she became a fellow at Harvard's Institute of Politics and the Joan Shorenstein Center for the Study of Press and Politics.

From 1996 to 2000, she served as Canada's Consul General in Los Angeles, promoting Canadian interests in the United States. She later returned to Harvard to teach at the Kennedy School's Center for Public Leadership.

In 2014, she launched the Peter Lougheed Leadership College at the University of Alberta and served as its Founding Principal until 2018.

In 2016, Campbell was appointed Chairperson of the Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments.

Campbell is also internationally recognised. She is a founding member and board member of the Club de Madrid, a global organisation of former democratic leaders.

She is also a member of the International Women's Forum, chair emerita of the Council of Women World Leaders, and a trustee at the International Center for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence at King's College London.

The 1993 Election

Campbell became Prime Minister during a difficult period for her party. The Progressive Conservatives were already unpopular due to public dissatisfaction with previous policies. In the 1993 general election, the party was reduced from 154 seats to just two. Campbell lost her seat, and her term as Prime Minister ended.

Over 30 years since that moment, Canada has not had another woman Prime Minister. Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took over from Justin Trudeau in March, is leading the Liberal Party and contesting from Nepean, Ottawa.

The Conservatives, under Pierre Poilievre, are pushing a strong nationalist and economic agenda.

Jagmeet Singh continues to champion the NDP's progressive policies from Burnaby Central, while Yves-Francois Blanchet leads the Bloc Quebecois, focusing on Quebec's interests.

The race is tight, with recent polls showing neck-and-neck support for the Liberals and Conservatives, making ridings like Burnaby Central, Trois-Rivieres, and Burlington key battlegrounds to watch.

Canada will vote on April 28.