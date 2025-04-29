Jagmeet Singh's Big Defeat In Canada Election Is Good News For India

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada's New Democratic Party and a known pro-Khalistan figure, has lost the 2025 Canadian federal election. His defeat has been seen as a welcome chance for India and Canada to reset diplomatic and trade relations left frozen by allegations - from Mr Singh and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - that "agents" of the former were involved in the killing of Hardeep Nijjar.

Mr Singh - who had repeatedly, and without proof, made such claims - failed to defend his Burnaby Central Seat in British Columbia. He lost to the Liberal Party's Wade Chang.

Mr Singh's NDP - tipped as a 'kingmaker' in this closely-fought poll - has also been beaten.

Canadian media has predicted it will finish a distant fourth; its seven seats placing it well behind the Yves-Francois Blanchet-led Bloc Québécois' 23 and 147 of Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives.

The emphatic rejection of Mr Singh's politics and leadership was underlined hours later by his resignation as the leader of the party, and by the NDP lose its status as a national party.

Under Canadian rules, a political party must hold at least 12 seats in the House of Commons.

The 46-year-old said he was "disappointed" the NDP could not win more seats.

In a post on X he also said, "It has been the honour of my life to lead the NDP, and to represent the people of Burnaby Central. Congratulations to Prime Minister Carney, and to all the other leaders on a hard-fought campaign. I know this night is disappointing for New Democrats."

It's been the honour of my life to lead the NDP, and to represent the people of Burnaby Central.



Congratulations to Prime Minister Carney, and to all the other leaders on a hard-fought campaign.



I know this night is disappointing for New Democrats. 🧵 — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 29, 2025

The winner is set to be the Liberal Party led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, which overcame the controversy generated by predecessor Justin Trudeau's wild and unsubstantiated allegations about India being involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was gunned down outside a Vancouver gurdwara in June 2023.

The Nijjar Death Row

His death kickstarted a diplomatic row between India and Canada, a row analysts said was powered, in large part, because of the NDP's support to Mr Trudeau's minority government.

Mr Trudeau would go on to repeatedly accuse "agents" of the Indian government of being involved in Nijjar's killing. In October last year he doubled down, declaring those "agents" were working with criminal gangs to "target... specifically pro-Khalistani elements" in Canada.

READ | Trudeau Doubles Down On Charges Amid India-Canada Diplomatic Row

At every instance India strongly rejected the "preposterous imputations" and pointed out that since allegations were first made - in September 2023 - the Canadian government had "failed to share a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests..."

Canada Targets, India Responds

Meanwhile, as ties between the two countries - which had bilateral trade of over $9 billion in 2023 - worsened, New Delhi and Ottawa each expelled senior diplomats and recalled envoys.

The Indian government's position was vindicated in January 2025 by a Canadian commission report that said "no definitive link" with a "foreign state" in the killing of Nijjar could be "proven".

Through all of this, Jagmeet Singh's voice was among the most strident in critique of India and the Indian government, including calling for bans on the RSS, i.e., the BJP's ideological mentor.

READ | Meet Jagmeet Singh, Whose Canada Polls Impact Can't Be Ignored

And he too kept claiming Ottawa had proof - "credible evidence", the term used repeatedly by Justin Trudeau - of Indian government "agents" involvement in Nijjar's killing on Canadian soil.

That "proof", however, never materialised. In fact, in October 2024 Mr Trudeau told an inquiry commission he had only intel-based speculation for his "agents" of Delhi claim.

Mr Trudeau's allegations coincided with sliding political fortunes, and led to sharp observations by India about his administration - backed by Jagmeet Singh - allowing space to Khalistani separatist elements. India suggested this meant Mr Trudeau was more interested in the terrorists' votes than the rule of law.

Canada - Jagmeet Singh = Good For India?

Jagmeet Singh's role in all of this underlined how pivotal a figure he has been in Canadian politics. He was the first PoC, or person of colour, to lead a federal party and often balanced power in Parliament.

READ | What Carney, Liberals' Win Means For India-Canada Relationship

His removal from the scene, at least for now, will give Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to work together to restore India-Canada ties.