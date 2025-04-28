As Canada Votes, Trump Says 'They Would Face Zero Tariffs If...'

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Canadians are voting to elect a government amid Trump's annexation threats. While Conservative leader Poilievre calls for independence, Liberal Carney emphasises global strategies. The election's outcome will shape Canada-US relations and domestic policies.

Canadians are heading to the polls to elect a new government that will navigate the country's relations with the United States, particularly in light of President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies and annexation threats.

Trump has intervened in the election with his comments on social media drawing widespread attention. The US president has been vocal about his desire for Canada to become part of the United States, stating that it would be "the cherished 51st state." He claimed that this would bring numerous benefits, including "ZERO TARIFFS" and "FREE ACCESS WITH NO BORDER."

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "No more artificially drawn line from many years ago. Look how beautiful this land mass would be... ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE!"

He also argued that the US can no longer subsidise Canada with hundreds of billions of dollars a year unless it becomes a state. This rhetoric has had a significant impact on the election, with many Canadians reacting strongly against Trump's annexation threats.

However, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre blasted Trump's intrusion in the election. He said, "President Trump, stay out of our election," on X, adding that "Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state."

President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box.



Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state.



Today Canadians can vote for change so we can strengthen… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 28, 2025

The Liberal Party, led by Mark Carney, and the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, are the main contenders in the election. Carney, a former central bank governor, has argued that his global financial experience has prepared him to deal with Trump's tariffs. He has promised to work on internal trade and expand Canada's economic opportunities abroad to reduce reliance on the US. Carney has also warned that the US under Trump "wants to break us, so they can own us," and emphasised the need for calm and stability in the face of Trump's aggression.

Poilievre, on the other hand, has focused on domestic issues such as crime, housing shortages, and living costs. He has argued that Carney would continue "the lost Liberal decade" and that only a Conservative government can address the issues that matter most to Canadians. While Poilievre has critiqued Trump, he has also emphasised that Canada's vulnerability to US aggression is a result of poor Liberal governance.

The election is being closely watched, with nearly 29 million Canadians eligible to vote. A record 7.3 million people have cast advanced ballots, and the outcome will determine the composition of the country's parliament. The Liberals won a majority in 2015 but have governed with a minority since 2019. To win a majority, a party would need to secure 172 seats out of 343.

As Canadians head to the polls, they will be deciding not only on domestic issues but also on how to navigate their country's relationship with the US. Trump's annexation threats have added a new layer of complexity to the election, and the outcome will likely have significant implications for Canada's future.

