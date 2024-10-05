Congress To Win Haryana, May Miss Majority In J&K: Poll Of Exit Polls

The Congress, which posted a hugely improved performance in the Lok Sabha election, is likely to end the year on a sweet note, exit polls indicate. The party is likely to form the next government in Haryana, ending the 10-year run of the BJP; and its alliance with National Conference may stay ahead in the race for Jammu and Kashmir, which could delivered a fractured mandate.

An aggregate of four exit polls indicate that the Congress will win 55 of Haryana's 90 seats - comfortably ahead of the halfway mark of 45.

In Jammu and Kashmir, which also has 90 seats after delimitation, the Congress-National Conference alliance is likely to win 43 seats -- three less than the majority mark.

The BJP could end up with 24 seats in Haryana and 26 in Jammu and Kashmir. The INLD could win 3 seats and the JJP one seat in Haryana.

Exit polls, though, can often get it wrong.

Two exit polls - Dhruv Research and the People's Pulse gave the BJP an outside margin of 32 seats - the maximum - in Haryana.