BJP Set For Third Term In Haryana, J&K Picks National Conference-Congress

Turning exit poll prediction on its head, the BJP is leading in 49 of Haryana's 90 seats. The Congress is trailing with 34, but is keeping its chin up, declaring it can still win.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which had high hopes of carving out a niche in Haryana, boosted by its victories in neighbouring Delhi and Punjab, has failed to open its account. The party, however, had some success in Jammu and Kashmir, winning the Doda seat.

In Jammu and Kashmir, which is electing its government after a decade, the National Conference and Congress alliance is ahead in 52 of the 90 seats - comfortably ahead of the halfway mark of 46. The BJP is ahead in 27 seats - almost all of them in Jammu.

The National Conference is ahead on 44 of Kashmir's 47 seats, posting a steller performance not only in Kashmir Valley but also Pir Panjal and Chenab valleys.

The Congress, which was hoping for a thumping victory in Haryana, an outcome also predicted by exit polls, has failed to do well in Jammu and Kashmir as well. The party is leading in only eight of the J&K's 90 seats, that too in Kashmir Valley, riding the pro-National Conference wave. In Jammu, where it was expected to go toe to toe with the BJP, it has failed to stay ahead even on one.

The other big setback in the Valley has been reserved for Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party, which exit polls predicted would play kingmaker in a split verdict. The party, expected to win at least eight seats, is leading only on two.

J&K's smaller parties and Independents, many of them backed by the BJP, are leading on 9 seats. The BJP's state leaders had said their tally would add to the party's score and combined with the five MLAs nominated by the Governor, the party would be able to form government.

While the Congress is yet to accept its setback in Haryana, jubilant BJP leaders have attributed it to the party's infighting and its treatment of Dalits and backward castes, pointing to its solid backing of Bhupinder Hooda instead of Kumari Selja.

What also went in BJP's favour was the unexpected turn in terms of Jat votes. The Jats and the farmer community, said to be upset over the farm laws, the treatment of women wrestlers after sexual harassment allegations against a BJP MP and the Agniveer scheme, were expected to vote for the Congress.