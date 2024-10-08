Early Celebrations At Congress Office Ahead Of Vote Count In Haryana, J&K

Celebrations started outside the Congress head office in Delhi early Tuesday morning, much before the counting of votes began for state elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. The Bhupinder Hooda-led Congress is confident of returning to power in Haryana while exit polls had predicted an impressive show by the INDIA alliance in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

Congress supporters, holding flags, were seen dancing to the beats of dhol outside their Delhi office. Some even blew conches to mark the beginning of counting of votes.

The early leads suggest the Congress is ahead in Haryana and the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Haryana, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is trying to wrest control from the BJP after 10 years of ML Khattar and Nayab Singh Saini governments.

"The BJP will go and Congress come to power with over 75 (out of 90) seats. The BJP has always stayed away from truth and never fulfilled their promises," said the supporters of Mr Hooda, who had gathered outside his house in Rohtak.

They said Mr Hooda is ahead in line to become Chief Minister again after the Congress returns to power.

The Congress went all out in its campaign in the state, attacking the BJP government over issues like unemployment, Agniveer scheme and an alleged lack of development.