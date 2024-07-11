Abhay Chautala's INLD, Mayawati's BSP Form Alliance For Haryana Assembly Elections

The INLD will contest on 53 out of 90 seats, and the BSP on remaining 37

Haryana's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday stitched a pre-poll alliance for the state Assembly elections likely to be held in October.

INLD Secretary General Abhay Chautala and BSP national coordinator Akash Anand said the alliance would explore options to join hands with other like-minded social and political outfits.

The alliance's Chief Minister face would be Abhay Chautala, the grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister and state's tallest Jat leader, Chaudhary Devi Lal.

While the INLD would contest on 53 out of 90 seats, the BSP would fight on the remaining 37 seats.

As per the manifesto, both parties promised to do away with contractual employment by offering permanent jobs, setting up solar plants to minimise the electricity bill of each household to Rs 500, besides free water, old-age pension of Rs 7,500 per month, Rs 21,000 unemployment allowance and one employed person in every house.

For the Scheduled Castes, there would be a 100-yard plot for each family, free coaching for competitive exams, free education up to Class 10, etc.

After the feud within the INLD, five-time Chief Minister OP Chautala's grandson Dushyant split the party vertically in 2018 and formed the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). In 2019, the JJP extended support to the BJP to form the government in the state. In March, it withdrew its support.

