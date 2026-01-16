Mayawati Says BSP To Contest All Elections Alone, Including 2027 UP Polls

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said her party will contest all elections across the country, including the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, on its own, and it would form a government with a full majority in the state.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also sought to reach out to the Brahmin community, asserting that no injustice or oppression was allowed against it during BSP rule and urging it not to be misled by the Congress, BJP or the Samajwadi Party, while maintaining that dignity, fair representation and secure livelihoods for all sections, including Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and farmers, were ensured only under her party's governments.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on her 70th birthday, Mayawati stated that the party had decided it was "more appropriate" to contest both small and big elections independently and would not enter into any alliance with any other party. "There should be no confusion about this. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the next Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh alone," she said. She, however, added that in the future, if the party became fully convinced that an alliance partner could effectively transfer its votes — particularly those of upper castes — to the BSP, a positive decision on contesting elections in alliance could be taken, though she said such a situation would take years to materialise. Mayawati claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh were once again inclined to bring the BSP back in power in 2027, recalling the party's four previous terms in office. She said party workers were fully engaged to ensure the formation of a BSP government with a full majority in the next assembly elections. Attacking the BJP, Congress and other "caste-based parties", she said the BSP would give them a fitting reply and form the party's fifth government in Uttar Pradesh. The BSP chief also raised concerns over electronic voting machines (EVMs), alleging that manipulation and dishonesty had occurred in past elections, but asserted that her party would continue to contest elections across the country with full strength. She said opposition to EVMs was growing nationwide. Mayawati accused previous governments of neglecting BSP founder Kanshi Ram, alleging that national mourning was not declared after his death. She also alleged injustice towards Muslims and other communities, while asserting that no communal riots occurred during the BSP rule and that all sections, including Yadavs, were taken care of.

Further, Mayawati said that successive governments at both the Centre and state levels have been merely renaming welfare schemes "originally launched" during the BSP's rule, seeking political gain without providing any true benefits to the people.

The "caste-based parties" were using all means to stall the BSP's movement in the country, she claimed. "Our government gave due respect to Dalit icons. We installed statues, developed parks and launched schemes in their names. Today, other parties are imitating us. They speak of Lord Ram but carry a knife under their arm," she said.

Paying tribute to Dalit leaders, Mayawati said she would continue to fight for the rights of Dalits as long as she remained alive and healthy. "I will neither bow down nor be intimidated. I will continue to fulfil the responsibility given to me by BSP founder Kanshi Ram," she said.

The BSP chief said her government had honoured leaders such as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Narayana Guru and Chhatrapati Shahu ji Maharaj by installing their statues and alleged that there was a conspiracy to weaken the BSP.

Mayawati also claimed that the blueprint for major infrastructure projects, including expressways in Uttar Pradesh and the upcoming airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar near Delhi, was prepared during the BSP's tenure. "These projects would have been completed during our rule, but the then Congress-led central government did not cooperate," she said.

Accusing the previous Samajwadi Party government and the current BJP government of failing Dalits and other marginalised sections, Mayawati said people were distressed under both regimes.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also alleged that the law and order situation under the present government was no better than during the Samajwadi Party rule.

"In such circumstances, the people of Uttar Pradesh are once again recalling the BSP's four terms in power and have made up their mind to bring the party back to power," she added.

Mayawati said it was necessary to alert and caution the people of Uttar Pradesh about developments concerning the Brahmin community, referring to a recent meeting of Brahmin legislators in Lucknow.

She noted that during the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly held last month in 2025, not only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators but also Brahmin MLAs and ministers from the Samajwadi Party and the Congress gathered to express their concerns over what they described as the continued neglect and frequent injustices faced by the Brahmin community under the current BJP government.

Mayawati stated that the concerns expressed at the meeting were "natural," adding that, in contrast, the BSP had ensured due representation for the Brahmin community at all levels, whether it contested elections or formed the government, just as it did for other societal sections.

She emphasised that no injustice or oppression against the Brahmin community occurred during the BSP rule and urged Brahmins not to be misled by the Congress, BJP, or Samajwadi Party.

Mayawati said the Brahmin community no longer wants symbolic gestures or empty promises and will not be intimidated by threats.

"What the Brahmin community seeks is dignity, fair representation at all levels, secure means of livelihood, and protection from injustice and oppression," she stated, adding that these aspirations were met only during BSP rule and would be fulfilled again if the party returned to power.

She also highlighted that BSP governments worked for the welfare of all sections, including the Kshatriya and Vaishya communities, and paid special attention to farmers, particularly the Jat community, by ensuring timely agricultural inputs and better prices for crops, especially sugarcane.

Mayawati asserted that Dalits, backward classes, Muslims, and other religious minorities were given priority under BSP rule, with no injustice against any community allowed. Additionally, she stated that no harm to religious places of any faith occurred during the BSP government.

