Haryana Election Results 2024 Live Updates: BJP Eyes Hat-Trick, Congress Hopeful

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Votes will be counted starting from 8 am.

As Haryana braces for the counting of votes cast in the recent Assembly elections, the ruling BJP is eyeing a third consecutive term and the Congress is optimistic about ending its 10-year exile from power. Votes will be counted starting from 8 am, with heavy security arrangements in place.

This election marks a critical contest between the BJP and the Congress, the first direct face-off between the two major national parties since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The outcome in Haryana could potentially shape political narratives ahead of upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi. Although parties like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), INLD-BSP, and JJP-Azad Samaj Party are also in the fray, the race in most constituencies is expected to be a direct BJP-Congress battle.

Several exit polls have indicated a possible Congress victory. However, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of the BJP has dismissed these predictions. On the other hand, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former chief minister, has confidently stated that his party will win a comfortable majority.

Haryana's 90 constituencies witnessed polling on October 5, with a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 independents and 101 women, competed in this high-stakes election.

