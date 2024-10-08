Election Results 2024 - "Truth Has Won": Vinesh Phogat After Winning Debut Election From Haryana

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Vinesh Phogat has won from the Julana seat.

Congress candidate and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat has won the Julana assembly seat in Haryana. “Truth has won,” said Ms Phogat in her first reaction after her poll victory.

Her win comes even as the ruling BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Haryana assembly and was leading on 48 seats, while the Congress was ahead on 37, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission website. The BJP's stellar performance in Haryana, set for a third term in the state, has invalidated the exit poll results that have predicted a Congress comeback in the state.

Undeterred by the trends, the 30-year-old remained hopeful and said, “Let's wait for sometime. When the certificates will come, the Congress will form the government.”

The counting of votes polled in the October 5 Haryana elections began at 8 am on Tuesday.

The Olympian defeated BJP's Captain Yogesh Bairagi, a former Army officer, and former professional wrestler Kavita Dalal from the Aam Aadmi Party - a member of the opposition bloc INDIA at the centre - with a margin of more than 6,000 seats.

Ms Phogat, who suffered an Olympic heartbreak this year after her shock disqualification, joined the Congress on September 6. She made it to the party's candidate list just hours later.

"I am starting a new innings. I want sportspersons don't have to face what we had to go through," she said.

Last year, Ms Phogat led a long-running protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was then a BJP MP.

She thanked the Congress after her political entry and said, "It is only when times are bad that one finds out who is standing with them. When we were dragged on the roads, every party other than the BJP stood with us and understood our pain and our tears".

The elections in Haryana are the first major direct contest between the BJP and the Congress following the Lok Sabha polls, and the results are expected to be used by the winner to build a narrative in their favour in other states where polls are due over the next few months.