Vinesh Phogat Gets Haryana Poll Ticket Hours After Joining Congress

Haryana Polls: Vinesh Phogat will contest from Julana

Vinesh Phogat has been given a ticket by the Congress to contest Haryana polls from Julana, marking a new beginning in the life of the famous sportstar whose Olympic disqualification broke the country's heart.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will contest from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi and state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal, said the party as it released a list of 31 names for the polls.

Congress' Mewa Singh will square off against Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa.

Surender Panwar will contest from Sonipat, Bharat Bhushan Batra from Rohtak, Kuldeep Vats from Badli, Chiranjeev Rao from Revari and Neeraj Sharma from Faridabad NIT.

Earlier today, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who were the central figures in the wrestlers' protest against alleged sexual exploitation and intimidation by then WFI chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, joined the Congress with a vow of "not being scared or backing off".

"I thank the people of the country and the media, you supported me throughout my wrestling journey. I thank the Congress party, it is said tough times tell you about who is with you. When we were dragged on the roads, all parties except the BJP stood with us and understood our pain and tears," said the 30-year-old ex wrestler, who was disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics after failing to make weight on the morning of her gold medal bout.

Ms Phogat, whose father was shot dead when she was nine years old, said she felt proud that she was with a party and an ideology that stood against injustice on women and was ready to fight the battle from the streets to Parliament.

"I am starting a new innings. I want sportspersons don't have to face what we had to go through," said Ms Phogat, adding that her move might inspire them.

The BJP, which has been in power in the state for a decade, replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as its Chief Minister in March this year.

Rival Congress is in seat-sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the 90 seats in Haryana. There is hard bargaining going on from both sides.

The state will go to polls in a single phase on October 5. The votes will be counted on October 8.