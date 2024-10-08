What Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Said On BJP's Big Win In Haryana

PM Modi said this was the victory of Haryana's farmers, women, and youth.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the BJP's hat-trick in the state where he took charge barely six months ago. Speaking to reporters towards the end of the counting process, the Chief Minister thanked voters and said this was a victory of the state's farmers, women, and youth.

"I want to thank 2.8 crore people of Haryana who have reposed faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the victory of Haryana's farmers, the poor, women, and youth. People have voted for PM Modi's work for Haryana. It is a historic victory. We have succeeded in Haryana for the third time with the blessings of Modi ji," said the 54-year-old BJP leader.

Mr Saini, who won the Ladwa seat by a margin of over 16,000 seats, said he was convinced of the BJP's victory - for the third time in a row - since he knew the farmers, the poor, and the youth of Haryana would "bless" him.

Mr Saini was a surprise pick by the BJP to lead the state earlier this year when his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar was asked to resign amid coalition tensions. Sources suggest the BJP has decided to continue with him as the chief minister for another term.

The BJP is leading in 48 out of 90 seats while the Congress stands second with 37 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is likely to win two and the remaining three by Independents.

An official announcement by the Election Commission is awaited.

The Congress has cast doubts on the Haryana results, which they said were unexpected and go against the ground reality. Jairam Ramesh, a senior party leader, said at a press conference that the party has received "serious complaints" on the process of counting and the functioning of EVMs in at least three districts.

"We will bring it to the notice of the Election Commission. What we have seen today in Haryana is a victory for manipulation, a victory for subverting the will of the people and it is a defeat for transparent democratic processes," he said.

The Congress had complained to the Election Commission earlier in the day and complaining of an "unexplained slowdown" in updating the election results. The election body had rejected the charges and said about 25 rounds across all constituencies were being updated every five minutes.