AAP's Election Surprise: Duck In Haryana, First Seat In J&K

The Aam Aadmi Party's Mehraj Malik - who handed his party a first ever election win in Jammu and Kashmir, in local body polls in December 2020 - is now leading the race for the Doda legislative seat, as votes are being counted for the first Assembly election in the former state in a decade.

According to Election Commission data at 1.30 pm the AAP candidate was nearly 5,000 votes ahead of the BJP's Gajay Singh Rana and leading the National Conference's Khalid Najib Suharwardy by nearly 10,000. Twelve of 13 rounds of counting have been completed, according to EC data.

The AAP's (almost) success in J&K comes as a bit of a shock to many, particularly since it has been blanked in Haryana - party boss Arvind Kejriwal's home state. Should the Haryana trend hold it will be a major setback for Mr Kejriwal, particularly since the Delhi election is only four months away.

The AAP's Haryana loss is also key given it could not agree a seat-share with the Congress, with which it is allied - under the INDIA bloc umbrella - on the national stage.

The AAP and Congress had all but reached an agreement but state leaders from either side vetoed a deal asked for by Rahul Gandhi, who has often spoken of the need for the opposition to stand united.

Back in J&K, Mr Malik is leading in a seat and region that has been roiled by terror attacks over the past several months; as recently as August, in fact, an Army Captain was killed in action in an encounter with terrorists in the Assar area of the district. A civilian was also injured. Security forces also recovered a United States-made assault rifle and three blood-soaked rucksacks with equipment and logistics.

In fact, in July J&K Police launched a major crackdown on entrenched terror networks after a deadly encounter in Doda in which four Army personnel, including another officer, were killed in action.

Doda was also where Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir election campaign; his visit last month was the first by a sitting Prime Minister in over four decades.

Multi-tier security was deployed across Doda and Kishtwar in preparation for Mr Modi's visit.

The AAP leader's good showing so far is also an outlier in an election that has, so far, been dominated by the National Conference-Congress alliance, which is leading in over 50 of the former state's 90 Assembly seats. The BJP - which has never ruled J&K on its own - is trailing with 27 leads.

Exit polls had given the Congress-NC alliance a slight edge. An aggregate of three indicates the Congress-NC will win 43 seats and the BJP 26, with the PDP winning between four and 12.

