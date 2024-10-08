Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Who Is Aditya Surjewala, Set To Be Haryana's Youngest MLA In 25 Years

Aditya Surjewala won the Kaithal seat in Haryana by a margin of 8,124 votes.

Aditya Surjewala, son of Congress veteran Randeep Surjewala, has won the Kaithal seat in the Haryana Assembly elections by a margin of 8,124 votes. The 25-year-old is set to be the youngest MLA in the state in the last 25 years.

Congress' Aditya Surjewala polled 83,744 votes to defeat his closest rival BJP's Leela Ram by a margin of 8,124 votes. Leela Ram got 75,620 votes followed by BSP's Anil Tanwer at 3,428 votes.

The BJP is all set for a third straight term in Haryana. The party is leading in 49 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The Congress, which many exit polls predicted would win in Haryana, was ahead in 34 seats.

Here are a few points on the Congress leader: