Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Who Is Aditya Surjewala, Set To Be Haryana's Youngest MLA In 25 Years

Aditya Surjewala won the Kaithal seat in Haryana by a margin of 8,124 votes.
Aditya Surjewala, son of Congress veteran Randeep Surjewala, has won the Kaithal seat in the Haryana Assembly elections by a margin of 8,124 votes. The 25-year-old is set to be the youngest MLA in the state in the last 25 years.
Congress' Aditya Surjewala polled 83,744 votes to defeat his closest rival BJP's Leela Ram by a margin of 8,124 votes. Leela Ram got 75,620 votes followed by BSP's Anil Tanwer at 3,428 votes.
The BJP is all set for a third straight term in Haryana. The party is leading in 49 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The Congress, which many exit polls predicted would win in Haryana, was ahead in 34 seats.
Here are a few points on the Congress leader:
- Aditya Surjewala comes from a prominent political family. Shamsher Singh Surjewala, his grandfather, was a five-time MLA and won the Kaithal seat in 2005. Next, the seat was won by Randeep Surjewala in 2009 and 2014. While campaigning for the polls, Aditya Surjewala talked about his strong connection with the people of Kaithal. "The development work that has stopped in the assembly seat, I wish to divert it into a path of progress. So many students are moving out of Kaithal for their future, I wish to change this. Our fight is against hooliganism, hatred that has been spread here… My family has been associated with Kaithal (/topic/kaithal) for more than 20 years. I have a strong bond here,” he told news agency ANI.
- Aditya is a graduate in commerce from the University of British Columbia in Canada. He did his schooling at the International School in Bengaluru.
- In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, BJP's Leela Ram defeated Randeep Surjewala by a margin of over 1,200 votes in a close contest in Kaithal.
- According to the election affidavit, Aditya Surjewala has listed his profession as agriculture. His financial portfolio consists of total assets of Rs 29.1 crore. This includes Rs 3.6 crore in movable assets and Rs 25.5 crore in immovable assets, with no reported liabilities.
- Aditya is married to Anushka Surjewala, a homemaker.