Canada Polls 2025: Why Federal Elections Are Held On A Monday?

Canada will go to the polls on April 28. It falls on a Monday, as mandated by Canadian law. The polls were originally scheduled to be held on October 20, 2025. However, an early election was triggered after Canada's governor general accepted Prime Minister Mark Carney's advice to dissolve Parliament.

Why Canada Holds Federal Elections On Mondays

According to Elections Canada, the bi-partisan agency conducting the polls, the election day must fall on a Monday, and the campaign or election period must last at least 37 days and no more than 51 days.

Canada has fixed Monday for federal elections so that voters can get a full weekend before the election to prepare and arrange their schedules. Other than this, it also allows election officials and volunteers to set up polling stations over the weekend.

As per the amended Canada Elections Act, the general election takes place on the third Monday in October after every fourth calendar year. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, had said, "Fixed election dates prevent governments from calling snap elections for short-term political advantage."

What Happens If Monday Is A Holiday?

If a federal election falls on a public holiday, the election is moved to the following day, which is Tuesday. For instance, if an election were scheduled for Thanksgiving Monday, which is a national holiday in Canada, the election would be postponed to the following Tuesday.

Like in 2008, Canada's federal election was held on Tuesday, October 14, instead of the usual Monday. This change was made because Thanksgiving fell on Monday, October 13, and since it was a public holiday, the election was postponed by a day to ensure smooth voting.

Several major political parties, including the Liberal Party, Conservative Party, New Democratic Party (NDP), Bloc Quebecois, and the Green Party, are contesting the election this year. Preliminary results will be available on the night of the election. The final official results will be confirmed by election officials within two to three days after election day.