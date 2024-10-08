Congress's KC Venugopal Meets Poll Observers Ahead Of Haryana, J&K Counting

The Congress is upbeat due to exit polls, though exit polls often get it wrong

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal called a meeting with the party's election observers in both Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir where exit polls have forecast the party to win the assembly elections. Exit polls, however, often get it wrong.

While it is not known what exactly Mr Venugopal spoke with party leaders and candidates, they are understood to have discussed what scenarios could play out in both the states when the results stream in.

There are 90 seats in both the Jammu and Kashmir, and the Haryana assembly. It would be a huge setback for the BJP if it loses both the states.

The counting of votes began at 8 am. Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said 93 counting centres have been set up for the 90 constituencies in 22 districts of Haryana.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole said CCTVs have been set up in each counting hall.

The results are likely to reflect political sentiments as parties gear up for upcoming electoral battles in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.