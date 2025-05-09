Joe Biden Takes "Responsibility" For Trump's 2024 Win, But Defends His Record

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Biden takes responsibility for Trump's potential return in 2024. He defends his presidency, asserting Trump failed national interests. Biden criticized Trump's 100-day performance as the worst for a president.

In his first live television interview since leaving office, former President Joe Biden told ABC's "The View," that he takes "responsibility" for Donald Trump's return to the White House in the 2024 election. However, Biden strongly defended his own presidential record, asserting that Trump has failed to protect the country's interests.

"I do, because, look, I was in charge and he won. So, you know, I take responsibility," the former president said.

Biden, 82, suggested that he still sees himself as an active participant in the political landscape. Breaking with precedent for ex-Presidents, similar to Trump, he directed thinly veiled criticism at his successor while highlighting his own achievements during his time in office.

"He's had the worst 100 days any president's ever had," Biden said on the TV show The View of his Oval Office successor.

Biden and former first lady Jill Biden joined the co-hosts live in-studio for their first joint interview since leaving the White House, according to ABC news.

He also addressed allegations from an upcoming book that questioned his cognitive abilities during his presidency. While admitting that his exit from elected office was not as planned due to a damaging debate performance last June, Biden firmly stood by his actions and decisions as president.

Biden was asked for his reaction to the 2024 election outcome and whether he was surprised when Harris lost.

"I was disappointed but not surprised," Biden said. He went on to suggest sexism and racism played a role in her defeat: "They went the sexist route."

"I've never seen quite as successful and consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn't lead the country, and a woman of mixed race," he said.

Biden also attributed the Democratic Party's losses in 2024 as part of a wider trend across the world.

"Think about it: Liberal democracies all across America, all across the world, lost last time out. I think we underestimate the phenomenal negative impact that Covid had and the pandemic had on people, on attitudes, on optimism, on a whole range of things."