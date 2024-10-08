It's Advantage Congress As Early Leads Trickle In For Haryana

Celebrations began at the Congress headquarters even before the counting of votes started.

The initial leads for Haryana have begun coming in and they show that the Congress is ahead, albeit by a narrow margin. As of 8.27 am, the Congress is ahead in 26 of the state's 90 Assembly constituencies while the BJP is leading in 20.

An aggregate of seven exit polls predicted that the Congress will win 55 constituencies, comfortably over the halfway mark of 45, while the BJP will emerge victorious in 26.

While celebrations began outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi even before the counting started, with party supporters dancing while dhols were being played, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government in Haryana for the third straight time.

"We have done a lot of development work in the past 10 years. The kind of system set up by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will continue to bring benefits for Haryana for a long time. It is our responsibility to take this good work forward," Mr Saini, who took over as the chief minister from Mr Khattar in March, told reporters this morning.