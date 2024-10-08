Amid BJP's Hat-Trick, PM Modi's Old Photo From A Poll Rally In Haryana Emerges

PM Modi is sitting on the stage, while a party leader is addressing the supporters.

The BJP is set to form government in Haryana for the third time in a row, defying exit poll predictions which gave Congress a comfortable majority. BJP's hat-trick in Haryana is significant after it lost five Lok Sabha seats to Congress in the General Elections that were held just six months ago.

An archival picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigning in the state for BJP candidate, Devidas, in Sonepat, has gone viral. He is sitting on the stage, while a party leader is addressing the supporters.

The un-dated pictures shared by the 'Modi Archive', said "Narendra Modi has dedicated his entire life into building a vast support base from the ground up."

(An archival picture from Haryana) #HaryanaElectionResultpic.twitter.com/bjTbV57xxE — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) October 8, 2024

Devidas won the seat in 1977, 1982 and 1987. The three-time MLA from Sonepat died in 2019 in Gujarat's Surat.

BJP's Hat-Trick In Haryana

The Congress is trailing far behind, being ahead only on 36 seats. Sources told NDTV that Nayab Singh Saini, the sitting Chief Minister of Haryana, will get another term at the top post, leaders of the BJP have said, ending speculation on the subject amid his alleged ineffectiveness.

Though the Congress-National Conference alliance has secured a majority, the BJP found a reason to celebrate after the party delivered its best-ever performance in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP has won 27 seats in Jammu and Kashmir in the Assembly elections being held for the first time in 10 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach BJP headquarters at 7 pm today and address the party workers. The party will celebrate a 'Vijay Utsav' across the country.

The elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir are the first contest after the Lok Sabha elections where the BJP-led NDA won 293 seats.