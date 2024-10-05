"The Change Haryana Was Looking For": Congress' Vinesh Phogat On Exit Polls

It is the very change that the people of Haryana were looking for, said an upbeat Vinesh Phogat after the exit polls, all seven of them, predicted a comfortable home run for the Congress in the state, which is known for its sporting heroes.

The exit polls do not always get it right. They have been way off the mark in the past. The most recent example being the 2024 Lok Sabha polls where they went horribly off target.

"It is a very happy day for the people of Haryana. Everyone has taken part in making this happen by voting in large numbers. The change that Haryana was looking for has been brought about by its people. It is the result of what people suffered over the last 10 years," said Ms Phogat, famous sportstar whose Olympic disqualification broke the country's heart, who is making her poll debut on a Congress ticket.

The Congress, continuing its good run from the 2024 Lok Sabha election, now looks set to displace BJP and from government in Haryana, as per exit poll predictions.

The BJP, in power in the state for last 10 years, has scoffed at the anti-incumbency charge, maintaining it will return to power. Exit polls however tell a very different story.

Earlier the Congress had described the 10-year BJP rule in the state as a "decade of pain".

"The people through their vote have avenged the oppression that they have suffered in the last 10 years. They had pledged that they will avenge the BJP and today they managed to do that. I thank the Congress party. Haryana is thanking the Congress," said 30-year-old Ms Phogat, fighting from Julana.

With exit polls in favour of the Congress, the talk, predictably, has shifted to who will be the chief ministerial choice.

When the question was put to former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, 77, said deciding the next Chief Minister is a call that the "high command", meaning Congress top national leadership, would take.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, appearing confident in the face of exit polls predictions, said the BJP will form the government.

"Haryana has seen the work we have done in the last ten years. We have rid Haryana of regionalism and dynastic politics. We are confident that the BJP will form the government in Haryana for the third time," said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.