Within An Hour On Counting Day, A Big Mood Swing At Congress, BJP Offices

With the BJP surging ahead of the Congress in Haryana after trailing in the initial rounds, the mood at the two party offices has dramatically changed in the past one hour. Multiple rounds of counting are still left and the picture can change any moment. Exit polls have predicted a Congress sweep in Haryana. Exit polls, though, have often got it wrong.

At 10.30 am, over two-and-a-half hours after counting began, the BJP is ahead in 47 out of 90 seats in Haryana Assembly. The Congress, which had started its celebrations early, is now leading in 36 seats, nine less than the BJP.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had started bursting crackers and distributing jalebis at their Delhi headquarters. With the tide turning in later rounds, the celebration shifted to the BJP headquarters. Media personnel were offered snacks and laddoos were brought out. In the Congress office, the mood has dampened, though party supporters stress they hope for a win.

Congress leaders, however, are still putting up a brave face. Party veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed confidence that the Congress is winning in Haryana. So did senior party leader Kumari Shelja.

If these numbers hold, it will be a hat-trick for the BJP in Haryana and its best-ever show in the politically-significant state.

In the last Assembly election in Haryana in 2019, the BJP won 40 seats, the Congress 31 and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) 10. The BJP formed the government with the support of the JJP. This time, the JJP, no longer BJP's ally, has suffered a setback.