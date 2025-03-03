Suspect Arrested After Congress Worker's Body Found In Suitcase: Sources

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, whose body was found in a suitcase on Saturday, sources said.

Her mobile phone and jewellery were also recovered from the man, the prime suspect in the case, according to sources.

The body of Narwal, who was said to be in her late 20s, was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak, following which the Haryana Police set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

The suspect, a resident of Bahadurgarh, was a friend of Narwal, sources said.

Congress MLA from Rohtak, BB Batra, on Sunday said that Narwal was a "very good and active" worker of the party and used to participate in various programmes. She also took part in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Her family on Sunday refused to cremate her body until her killers were arrested.

Speaking to reporters, her mother, Savita, alleged that some leaders in her party envied her political rise in a short span.

"It could be anyone in the party who was jealous about her rise, or it could be anyone else," she had said.

"The last time I talked to her was on February 27. She had said she would be busy with a party programme the next day, but later her phone was found switched off. Till the time my daughter does not get justice, we won't cremate her," she added.