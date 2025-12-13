3 Arrested For Murder Of Athlete Who Called Out Indecent Behaviour At Wedding

Haryana Police have arrested three accused in connection with the murder of international athlete and six-time national gold medalist Rohit Dhankhar.

According to a police complaint filed by Dhankhar's mother, Rohit was attending a wedding on November 27 in Bhiwani, where he strongly opposed alleged obscene remarks aimed at women when a dispute broke out during the wedding procession.

When Rohit and his friend were returning home later in the night, the accused rammed their vehicle into their car. They then brutally assaulted Rohit, inflicting severe head and body injuries with an intention to kill, the complaint stated. The athlete later died during treatment.

The accused were arrested in Bengaluru. They have been identified as brothers Varun and Tarun, and Deepak Singh, all residents of Bhiwani district. Police said an FIR has been registered under various sections of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita and further investigation is underway.

A resident of Rohtak district, Rohit was an internationally acclaimed bodybuilder and a six-time national gold medalist.