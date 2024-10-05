Congress-National Conference Get Most J&K Seats, But Short Of Majority: Exit Polls

Exit polls have predicted the J&K results will be favourable for Congress and NC alliance

The alliance of the Congress and the National Conference (NC) is predicted to win the most seats in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a poll of polls.

Health warning: exit polls often get it wrong.

There are 90 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, so the halfway mark is 46.

An exit poll by Dainik Bhaskar forecasts the BJP would get 20-25 seats, the Congress and NC combine would win 35-40 seats, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 4-7 seats, and other parties 12-16 seats.

Peoples Pulse's exit poll predicted 23-27 seats for BJP, 46-50 for Congress-NC alliance, 7-11 for PDP, and 4-6 for other parties.

India Today-C Voter forecast 27-32 for the BJP, Congress and NC 40-48, PDP 6-12, and other parties 6-11 seats.

Statehood has been a major issue in the Jammu and Kashmir election; the BJP has assured statehood would be restored. The Congress and the NC also made the same promise.

A development in the Jammu and Kashmir election was the entry of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, which backed some candidates, and its strategic alliance with Engineer Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party.