Article 370 Verdict Live Updates: Supreme Court Verdict On Validity Of Scrapping Article 370 In Jammu And Kashmir Today

The petitioners have argued that Article 370 cannot be scrapped unilaterally by the Centre.

The Supreme Court will take a call on the constitutional validity of the Centre's move to scrap 'Article 370', a special status granted to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre in 2019 scrapped the special status and split the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The verdict from a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud comes in response to a slew of petitions challenging the Centre's move four years ago. After a 16-day-long hearing, the Supreme Court reserved it judgment on September 5.

The petitioners have argued that Article 370 cannot be scrapped unilaterally by the Centre, since the powers of the Constituent Assembly were vested in the Jammu and Kashmir legislature after it was dissolved in 1957.

Dec 11, 2023 09:52 (IST) Article 370 Verdict Live: The Supreme Court proceedings in the matter on the constitutional validity of Centre's move to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status will be live-streamed by the court.

Dec 11, 2023 09:43 (IST) The hearing in the Supreme Court is expected to start around 10:30 am

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said his party will not disturb the peace in Jammu and Kashmir even in case of an adverse verdict from the Supreme Court on the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and will continue its fight per the law.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the court's verdict should be clear that the decision taken by the BJP-led central government was "illegal".

The BJP said that there should not be any politics on the Supreme Court ruling and everyone should respect it.

Another former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed hope that the Supreme Court will deliver a verdict in favour of the people.

Dec 11, 2023 06:55 (IST) Centre Has Argued That It's Decisions Are Within Legal Framework



The Centre has argued that its decisions were taken within the legal framework. It has also contended that the mainstreaming of Jammu and Kashmir has reduced terrorism and provided a level playing field.

Over the last four years, it has helped move the erstwhile state on the fast-track to development, the government has argued.