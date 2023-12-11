'I Want To Assure...': PM's Message To Jammu And Kashmir After Big Ruling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's "historic" judgement on Article 370, and called it a "resounding declaration of hope, progress, and unity" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. In a detailed post on X, issued less than an hour after the court delivered its verdict, he also told people of the former state his government is committed to fulfilling their dreams.

"Today's Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on August 5, 2019," the Prime Minister said.

"It is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else," he said.

Today's Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2023

"I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to vulnerable and marginalised sections who suffered due to Article 370."

"The verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India," he concluded.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who spearheaded the centre's Article 370 move in Parliament, taking on a vociferous opposition, issued a similarly lengthy statement and hailed the PM's "leadership".

"After abrogation of Article 370, rights of poor and deprived have been restored and separatism and stone-pelting are now things of the past. The entire region now echoes with melodious music and cultural tourism... bonds of unity have strengthened... integrity with Bharat stands reinforced," he said.

"It is once again the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh that always belonged to our nation and will continue to be so," the Union Home Minister said on X (formerly Twitter).

After the abrogation of #Article370, the rights of the poor and deprived have been restored, and separatism and stone pelting are now things of the past. The entire region now echoes with melodious music and cultural tourism. The bonds of unity have strengthened, and integrity… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 11, 2023

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modiji, our government is committed to establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, and the all-around development of the region. Whether it is boosting local economy with new incentives, building state-of-the-art educational infrastructure, or empowering poor with welfare benefits, we will continue to exert all our might for the region," he said.

A five-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court this morning upheld the centre's move to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate it, under Article 370 of the Constitution.

READ | Centre's Move To Scrap Special Status To J&K Valid: Supreme Court

The bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, ruled Article 370 a "temporary" provision to ease Jammu and Kashmir's 1947 merger with India and said it did not retain sovereignty after accession.

Therefore, the court read, special status is no longer needed in Jammu and Kashmir.

READ | J&K Didn't Retain Sovereignty When It Joined Union Of India: Chief Justice

Article 370 gave Jammu and Kashmir its own Constitution and decision-making rights for all matters barring defence, communications and foreign affairs. Its removal ended special status to the state.

The court also directed restoration of statehood as soon as possible and directed the Election Commission to conduct polls by September 2024.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.