PM Modi To Inaugurate Northeast's Largest Airport Terminal In Guwahati Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new terminal of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati on Saturday, marking a significant moment in the aviation history of Assam and the wider Northeast.

The new terminal, already widely discussed on social media for its distinctive architecture and design, is being billed as the largest airport terminal in Northeast India. It is seven times larger than the existing terminal and is designed to meet the region's growing aviation and connectivity needs.

"I will reach Guwahati, Assam tomorrow, 20th December. In the afternoon, the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport will be inaugurated. This is a major boost to Assam's infrastructure. Increased capacity means better 'Ease of Living' and a boost for commerce as well as tourism," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Once fully operational, the terminal is expected to handle 13.1 million passengers per annum by 2032. Officials say it is envisaged as a regional connectivity hub, strengthening links between India and Southeast Asia. The facility will be capable of handling up to 34 air traffic movements per hour - the highest capacity in the Northeast. One of the most advanced Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) will also be installed, according to sources.

While its scale and technology are significant, it is the terminal's design that has attracted the most attention. The architecture and decor draw heavily from the cultural and natural heritage of Northeast India. The interiors celebrate the region's rare orchids, reflect the texture and warmth of bamboo, and take inspiration from the Northeast's landscapes.

The central design theme revolves around indigenous orchids - known locally in Assam as Kopu Phool - and the flow of the Brahmaputra river across the state. The terminal incorporates more than 2,000 species of plants, features a dedicated zone inspired by Kaziranga National Park, and includes artefacts representing Majuli Island.

A standout feature of the terminal is its bamboo vault, which gives the building a distinctive identity. Bamboo, often regarded as a cultural insignia of the Northeast, has been used extensively in the design. The vault space has been conceived as a multifunctional cultural centre, intended to promote community engagement and cultural exchange.

Architects have sought to blend traditional Assamese forms with sustainability-focused design, creating what officials describe as a new approach to airport architecture in India.

The existing terminal building will gradually be repurposed into an integrated cargo terminal, sources said.

The new terminal also places a strong emphasis on digital integration. It will have 14 entry points, including four DigiYatra gates, aimed at streamlining passenger movement and enhancing the overall travel experience.