'Pak Army Complicity Most Politically Explosive...': Sources On Op Sindoor

The role of the Pakistani army in supporting terrorists to launch attacks against India became even more evident today when they stood up in defence of terror infrastructure hit by Indian missile strikes.

Called Operation Sindoor, India carried out 24 precision missile strikes in nine locations - Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal, which were identified as hubs of terrorist activity, sources said.

The operation targeted camps affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Over 70 militants were killed and more than 60 wounded, significantly degrading the operational capability of these groups, sources said.

Perhaps the most politically explosive dimension of Operation Sindoor was the direct attribution of complicity by the Pakistani army in supporting terrorist infrastructure, sources said.

This was not the first time such an accusation had been leveled, but the timing and scale of Operation Sindoor highlighted that India had decided to act on this long-standing intelligence assessment, they said.

Indian military and intelligence sources pointed to irrefutable evidence that elements within the Pakistan Army, particularly those connected to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), were providing logistical support, safe havens, training, and financial backing to terrorist groups operating in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Punjab province.

The proximity of some of the terrorist camps to known military installations and cantonments reinforced suspicions that they were being deliberately shielded, sources said.

In several cases, terrorists were seen using Pakistani army infrastructure as cover or enjoying unfettered access to restricted zones, they said, adding that despite repeated international appeals, the Pakistani establishment had done little to dismantle these networks - a passive tolerance that, in India's view, amounted to active collaboration.

India has sought not only to destroy physical infrastructure but also to internationally expose the duality of the Pakistan Army, which presented itself as a responsible actor on global platforms while covertly nurturing violent non-State actors, sources said.

India also circulated intelligence dossiers to major powers outlining the links between the Pakistan Army and the targeted groups. These documents included communication intercepts, satellite imagery, and financial transaction trails, sources said.

The goal was to bolster India's diplomatic case and push for the international designation of certain Pakistani-based individuals and entities as global terrorists.