"Widows Avenged": Pahalgam Victim Vinay Narwal's Family On Operation Sindoor

Two weeks after Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was shot while on his honeymoon in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, his family in Haryana's Karnal sees Operation Sindoor as a fitting tribute to him, their family and the families of the 25 others who were shot dead by terrorists.

Speaking to reporters after Indian armed forces launched strikes at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Vinay's mother Asha Narwal praised the security forces for avenging the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir. "This a tribute and justice to all those who lost their lives. I hope the soldiers keep going and give them (terror outfits) such an answer that similar attacks are never repeated," she told ANI.

Vinay Narwal had gotten married to Himanshi six days before attackers asked him his religion and shot him in front of his wife. "Himanshi had been asking since many days when revenge for the deaths will be taken. And now the innocent have been avenged," his father-in-law Sunil Swami told PTI.

Vinay Narwal's father Rajesh said the government lived up to their trust by striking the terror targets last night. "Our children will never come back, but these strikes will make terror elements think a 100 times before carrying out such attacks. Our soldiers deserve all the respect," he said.

His aunt said that the operations name's is fitting as all those targeted by terrorists in Pahalgam were men and the women widowed by the attack have been avenged.

During a government press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targetted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed. The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives," she said.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of 2008 Mumbai attacks received training. Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, she informed.