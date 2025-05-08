Advertisement
Pakistan Resorts To Cross Border Shelling In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara

The Pakistani side targeted civilian areas in the Karnah area, firing shells and mortars after midnight, officials said.

Read Time: 1 min
Pakistan Resorts To Cross Border Shelling In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara
The Indian armed forces retaliated effectively against the unprovoked firing.
Srinagar:

 Pakistani troops resorted to cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Thursday, a day after the Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country as part of 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Pakistani side targeted civilian areas in the Karnah area, firing shells and mortars after midnight, officials said.

The Indian armed forces retaliated effectively against the unprovoked firing.

There are no reports of any casualties so far.

Most of the civilian population in Karnah moved to safer areas on Wednesday after Pakistani troops resorted to shelling following India's 'Operation Sindoor'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Pakistan Ceasefire Violation, Operation Sindoor, Line Of Control
