Why Operation Sindoor Is Unlike Any Mission India Has Ever Carried Out

Unlike the 2016 Uri surgical strikes, 2019 Balakot airstrikes, or other past Indian operations, which were limited in scale and scope, Operation Sindoor was technologically robust, expansive and unlike any mission India has ever carried out. The move to strike deep into Pakistan-occupied territory revealed one thing: a departure from prior doctrine.

Operation Sindoor was not only the most expansive cross-border strike conducted by India since the Balakot operation, but also represented an evolution in India's strategic posture.

"The sheer scale of militant loss sent a strong message to terrorist networks and their handlers. India now reserves the right to strike preemptively, and no location is beyond reach," a government source said.

The strikes followed the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed. Intelligence agencies linked the attackers to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation with a long track record of targeting Indian civilians and security forces. In response, Operation Sindoor was conceived not just as a retaliatory show of force but as an attempt to degrade the logistical and operational foundations of terrorism originating from Pakistani soil.

The Targets

The operation struck nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These included Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal. The total number of missile strikes stood at 24, making this the most extensive single-day precision operation India has ever executed.

"Over 70 militants were reported killed, and more than 60 others were injured during the coordinated assault," the government source said.

Each location had been under long-term surveillance. According to government sources, Indian intelligence combined satellite imagery, human sources, and intercepted communications to establish the use of specific compounds by groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Buildings were identified as ideological indoctrination centres, arms depots, logistical hubs, and sleeper cell planning facilities. In many cases, this included UAV surveillance days in advance to confirm movement patterns and logistical activity consistent with terrorist use.

Weapons and Platforms

Operation Sindoor involved a tri-services deployment of air, naval, and land-based assets. The operation utilised air-launched SCALP cruise missiles, HAMMER precision-guided bombs, and loitering munitions. These were fired from Indian Air Force aircraft operating from deep within Indian territory and supported by mid-air refuelling and airborne early-warning systems.

SCALP (Storm Shadow) missiles, with a range of over 250 km, were employed to strike hardened targets, including reinforced bunkers and command posts.

HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) bombs were used against multi-storey buildings believed to house training modules and operational leadership.

Loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze drones, played a dual role: providing real-time surveillance and striking high-value mobile targets as they emerged.

"Within less than an hour, all missiles had struck their designated targets. The strikes were synchronised to avoid detection and maximise the element of surprise. Real-time footage from UAVs confirmed the destruction of target facilities. The decision to target deep into Pakistani-administered territory was a departure from prior doctrine and marked a new level of strategic assertiveness," a government source said.

The Full List of Sites Targeted

1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - JeM

2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke - LeT

3. Sarjal, Tehra Kalan - JeM

4. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot - HM

5. Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - LeT

6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli - JeM

7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli - HM

8. Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad - LeT

9. Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad - JeM