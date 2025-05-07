Advertisement
"Op Sindoor Measured, Non-Escalatory": Government On Pak Terror Camps Strikes

Read Time: 1 min
New Delhi:

The nine terror camps and training facilities targeted in 'Operation Sindoor' - India's overnight precision military response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack - were selected on basis of "credible intelligence input", Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army said in a briefing this morning.

These camps, Col Qureshi said, were chosen after careful review of available intel and care was taken to target only terrorist installations, from those that had planned and launched terror strikes against India in the past to those radicalising and indoctrinating men and women.

The chosen targets, she further said, included a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist training base in Muridke, which is roughly 40km north of Lahore. This base had trained Ajmal Kasab and David Headley, the terrorists behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in which over 150 people were killed.

Show full article

