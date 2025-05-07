India Hits Terrorist Bases In Pak In Response To Pahalgam Attack

The Indian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attacks in which 26 civilians were killed on April 22.

India struck bases in Pakistan and PoK from where terrorist attacks were being planned and directed. A total of nine sites were targeted in the overnight precision strikes under the codename 'Operation Sindoor'.

India said, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."

Pakistan's DG ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, said India struck sites in Kotli, Muridke, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad. Muridke is the headquarters of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Bahalwapur in Pakistan's Punjab province is the base of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a terror outfit run by Masood Azhar.

India did not mention the name of the sites it targeted during 'Operation Sindoor'.

The strikes come almost two weeks after the barbaric terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which terrorists from Pakistan shot dead 26 civilians in a tourist spot.

Minutes after India announced that it conducted the strikes, the Indian Army posted on X and said, "Justice is served. Jai Hind."

In response to the strikes, Pakistan has opened artillery fire along the Line of Control in the Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajauri area, the Indian Army said. The troops are "responding appropriately in a calibrated manner," they added.

The Indian Air Force has planned a two-day military drill in Rajasthan along the international border with Pakistan. The drills or war games will begin at 9:30 pm today and end at 3 am on Friday. A NOTAM or notice to airmen has been issued, ceasing all flight operations over a large area of the Thar desert.

The strikes come hours before a planned security mock drill across the country for "effective civil defence in the event of a hostile attack". It is planned in 244 districts, and it's the first such drill being held since 1971, the year in which both countries went to war and Pakistan was split into two and Bangladesh was formed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to take vengeance for the worst-ever attack in Jammu and Kashmir since Pulwama in 2019.

In 2016, India carried out precision surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in PoK almost 10 days after the Uri attacks in which four Jaish terrorists from Pakistan entered a brigade headquarters and killed 16 soldiers. On February 14, 2019

First Diplomatic Measures, Then Military Action

The Prime Minister has chaired several meetings since the Pahalgam attack. Yesterday, hours before the strikes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh for more than half an hour amid speculation over how New Delhi would respond to the attack.

This meeting happened a day after the Prime Minister met Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. The Prime Minister has by now met the chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force.

Before taking military action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, India first took diplomatic measures against Pakistan by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, which was ratified in 1960, along with revoking all visas granted to Pakistani nationals, shutting the Attari border, downsizing the diplomatic staff of Pakistan's missions in India and shutting the airspace for all aircraft, including military, operated and leased by Pakistan.

Last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the decision to put a freeze on the Indus water treaty that stopped the supply to Pakistan will not be reversed, saying, "India's water will be used for India's interests".

Speaking at an ABP Network event this evening, PM Modi said, "These days, there is a lot of discussion in the media about water... Earlier, even the water that was India's right was flowing out of the country. Now, India's water will flow for India's benefit, it will be conserved for India's benefit, and it will be used for India's progress".

Pakistan threatened to hold the 1972 Simla Agreement in abeyance following India's measures. The threat posed a question on the future of the Line of Control, which was established after the agreement was signed. In 2003, India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire agreement to ease tensions along the military boundary, but Islamabad has repeatedly violated the agreement.

For the last 12 days, Pakistani troops have opened small arms fire along the LoC, and India has given a measured response to Pakistan's repeated violations.